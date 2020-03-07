Menu

Shark Tank: Season 11 Viewer Votes

Published:

Shark Tank TV show on ABC: season 11 viewer votes (cancel or renew?)Will there be a feeding frenzy between the sharks in the 11th season of the Shark Tank TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Shark Tank is cancelled or renewed for season 12. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 11th season episodes of Shark Tank here.

An ABC reality TV series, Shark Tank features entrepreneurs seeking investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. They offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals beyond their wildest dreams. Guest entrepreneurs in Shark Tank season 11 include Katrina Lake, Daniel Lubetzky, Maria Sharapova, Anne Wojcicki, Rohan Oza, and Matt Higgins.

What do you think? Which season 11 episodes of the Shark Tank TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Shark Tank on ABC should be cancelled or renewed for a 12th season?



Rosie Herrera

Rosie Herrera
Rosie Herrera

I love shark tank and please don’t cancel this great show I don’t watch much tv, and most shows on and I find uninteresting. But I have enjoyed shark tank and still watch the reruns on cnbc.

February 16, 2020
Linda Whitney
Linda Whitney

I love this show! Great inventions and some kooky ones too. I would have given it ten stars except I hate it when they start crying and the sympathetic music comes on.

October 7, 2019
