Scooby-Doo: Origins: Netflix Unveils Mystery-Solving Canine and 15 Additional Cast Members

Scooby-Doo: Origins has filled out its cast and unveiled the lovable canine at the center of the action for the live-action series. The series will use a real dog for the titular role instead of using CGI. This is the first time the franchise has gone this route for the character.

Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Maxwell Jenkins, and Paul Walter Hauser star in the series, which follows the origins of Mystery Inc.

Netflix has also announced 15 new additions to the series’ cast. Check those out below.

Rusty Schwimmer (The Pitt, Righteous Gemstones)

Peter Macon (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Orville)

Maxwell Simkins (Shifting Gears, Sleepover)

Jona Xiao (The Pitt, Eyes of Wakanda)

Dani Deetté (The Runarounds, FBI: Most Wanted)

Elysée Sanvillé (72 Hours)

Alex Isles (Normal with a Capitol N)

Avery Kristen Pohl (General Hospital, Never Have I Ever)

Pamela Mitchell (1883, Perry Mason)

Ross Kimball (Jury Duty, Masterminds)

Sara Gilbert (The Connors)

Wynn Everett (Chad Powers, She Dances)

Sauriyan Sapkota (Midnight Club, House of Usher)

Bruce McGill (Lioness, Reacher)

Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks, Of Mice and Men)

Scooby-Doo Origins will arrive in 2027. The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Netflix series?