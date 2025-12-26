Bridgerton: Season Four; Netflix Releases First Trailer, EP Teases What’s Next

Bridgerton returns with the first half of its fourth season next month, and Netflix is giving viewers a look at what’s next in the romantic period drama as Benedict finds love. The first trailer for season four has been released.

Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Hugh Sachs, Emma Naomi, Kathryn Drysdale, Sam Phillips, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Isabella Wei, Emma Naomi, and Hugh Sachs star in the Netflix series, which is set in an alternate version of 1800s London.

Season four is a Cinderella retelling, which follows as Sophie’s Lady in Silver sneaks into the masquerade ball held by Benedict’s mother and meets him. The rest is history.

Executive producer Jess Brownell teased the following about season four, according to TV Line:

“This particular season actually follows the book, probably the closest of all the seasons. “An Offer From a Gentleman” has a lot of visual set pieces that were pretty easy to adapt to the screen. Plot-wise, the story is really similar. We’ve tweaked Benedict’s character a little bit from the character in the book, just because Luke Thompson brings his own persona to the character, he brings a lot of sensitivity and thoughtfulness, that changes the way the Benedict character approaches Sophie this season.”

The trailer for season four, part one of Bridgerton, is below. The series returns on January 29th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Netflix series?