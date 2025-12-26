One Piece; Season Two; Netflix Unveils Trailer Teasing Series’ Next Grand Journey

One Piece returns in March with its second season, and Netflix has released a new teaser trailer showing what’s next in the live-action series inspired by the popular manga series of the same name. The teaser gives viewers their first look at some of the new characters they will see this season.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward, and Michael Dorman star in the series, which follows Luffy and the Straw Hats. Season two has them journeying to the Grand Line. Vincent Regan, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala also appear in the Netflix series.

The teaser for season two of One Piece is below. The series returns on March 10th, and it has already been renewed for a third season.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?