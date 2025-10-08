The Witcher: Season Four; Netflix Releases Trailer Showing Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

The Witcher returns to Netflix with its fourth season later this month, and the streaming service is giving viewers a better look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. The series has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Lauren Fishburne, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer star in this fantasy series based on the series of books by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Netflix shared the following about season four of The Witcher:

“After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…”

The eight-episode season arrives on October 30th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Netflix series?