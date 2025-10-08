Kevin: Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza, Whoopi Goldberg, and More Cast in Prime Video Animated Series

Prime Video animated series Kevin has added several big names to its voice cast. The streaming service announced that the cast would include Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza, Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters, Amy Sedaris, Gil Ozeri, and Aparna Nancherla.

Prime Video shared the following about the upcoming series:

“The cat’s out of the bag! Today, Prime Video announced series regulars of the upcoming adult animated series Kevin. The series stars Jason Schwartzman (Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch) as KEVIN, a housecat who decides to try life without people, and Aubrey Plaza as DANA (The White Lotus, Emily the Criminal), one half of a human couple who he leaves behind. Additional series regulars include Whoopi Goldberg (The Lion King, Sister Act) as CUPCAKE, John Waters (Hairspray, Liar Mouth) as ARMANDO, and Aparna Nancherla (The Great North, Bob’s Burgers) as JUDY– Kevin’s new cat roommates at a local pet rescue run by human SETH, played by Gil Ozeri (Big Mouth, Monsters) and his dog BRANDI, played by Amy Sedaris (BoJack Horseman, At Home with Amy Sedaris). The series is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Loosely inspired by a real life break-up and the cat who was caught in the middle, KEVIN is a hilarious and heart-warming story about finding where you belong in the world. After the unexpected break-up of his human “owners,” Kevin moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens where a chaotic band of misfit animals will help him to figure out what he really wants out of life. Kevin (Jason Schwartzman): a loveable and neurotic tuxedo cat who impulsively trades in his sheltered life in a fourth floor walk-up for the excitement and terror of being “single” in the big city.

Dana (Aubrey Plaza): a confident and career-driven young woman, Dana makes the grown up decision to end things with her boyfriend… but is blindsided by Kevin’s choice to venture out and live on his own.

Judy (Aparna Nancherla): a sweet but sickly Scottish Fold kitten who welcomes Kevin into his local pet rescue with positivity and an unwavering belief that the perfect human is right around the corner

Armando (John Waters): a gorgeous, sarcastic and no-nonsense Persian cat who has sworn off all humans in favor of the freedom he gets out of life as an “independent” cat

Cupcake (Whoopi Goldberg): a wildly unpredictable hairless cat, Cupcake is proudly feral– she’s only squatting at the pet rescue as long as it provides her with opportunities to con humans and animals alike

Seth (Gil Ozeri): the kind and nurturing man who runs “Furrever Friends” pet rescue. He loves his animal residents so much that he lets them walk all over him… constantly

Brandi (Amy Sedaris): Seth’s brassy and intimidating little Shih Tzu. Despite being a dog, it’s clear that Brandi is really in charge of the rescue. Kevin is created and executive produced by Plaza and Joe Wengert, the latter also serving as showrunner. Dan Murphy, Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, Shannon Prynoski, and Antonio Canobbio also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios.”

The premiere date for this series will be announced at a later time.

