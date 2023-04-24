Outer Range: Season Two of Prime Video Series to Be Different, Says Nude Josh Brolin

The second season of Outer Range is currently being filmed, and the Prime Video drama series’ star, Josh Brolin, decided to bare all to tease the changes coming in season two. Charles Murray has taken over as the series’ showrunner from series creator Brian Watkins.

The eight-episode first season premiered in April 2022 and stars Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton. The Western mystery drama follows Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott (Brolin), who fights to save his land and family. Abbott discovers a mysterious black void in one of his pastures as the family copes with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law, Rebecca.

The actor took to his Instagram account and wrote the following about what fans can expect when the series returns:

Prepping for a scene for “Outer Range” Season 2. We are taking things in a different direction now. It’s a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are. We aren’t supposed to post photos from the show but this isn’t really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert. Thank you @brianbowensmith for documenting our most private moments on the set.

Prime Video will announce the premiere date for Outer Range season two later.

