Three Pines: Cancelled; No Season Two for Prime Video Series Starring Alfred Molina

Three Pines will not be returning to Prime Video for a second season. The streaming service has cancelled the murder mystery drama series starring Alfred Molina. The eight-episode first season wrapped on December 23rd.

Also starring Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, and Sarah Booth, the series is based on the book series by Louise Penny. The story follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Molina) as he investigates crimes in Three Pines, an idyllic village in the Eastern townships of Québec.

Prime Video said the following about the cancellation, per Variety:

“We are proud of the work done on the series and the opportunity to work with great partners.”

Penny spoke about the decision to cancel the series based on her work, per Deadline:

“I am shocked and upset. Like any show, [Three Pines] had growing pains but it was only going to get better and better.”

The showrunner of the series, Emilia di Giorlamo, also discussed the series’ demise on social media:

“Thank you for all the overwhelming messages about ‘Three Pines.’ I know there’s a lot of disappointment that the show won’t be returning and I’m sad for the wonderful cast, crew and fans. I was not involved in the conversations and negotiations around renewal but I have been told Left Bank, Sony & Prime Video all wanted to bring the show back but were unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

One of the series’ stars, Tailfeathers, expressed their sadness over the drama’s cancellation:

“It has been difficult to process the news that there will be no second season of #ThreePines. Thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show. It meant the world to me knowing that this show resonated with such a massive global audience. As an Indigenous actor, I never thought I’d have the opportunity to be the leading woman on a #1 show like this. It was huge. Our stories matter and this show demonstrated that audiences, regardless of background, are hungry for Indigenous content.”

What do you think? Are you sad that Three Pines has been cancelled? Did you want to see a second season of the Prime Video drama?