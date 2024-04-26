Heartstopper: Season Three; Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell, and Eddie Marsan Join Netflix Cast

Three new faces have joined the cast of season three of Heartstopper. Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), and Eddie Marsan will appear in the series, which is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel.

Netflix renewed the teen drama for seasons two and three in May 2022. The series has not yet been renewed for a fourth season.

Starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Stephen Fry, and Olivia Colman, the Netflix series follows the romance of Charlie (Connor) and Nick (Locke).

TUDUM revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play:

“Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Black Mirror) will play Nick’s aunt, Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and “has some tough advice to impart about his relationship,” Oseman told Netlfix. Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Fair Play) will portray beloved graphic novel character Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Crashing) will cameo as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and Charlie’s celebrity crush.”

Oseman also spoke about the new additions. She said, “It was an absolute joy to see Hayley, Eddie, and Jonathan’s talent alongside our existing cast, and I can’t wait for the Heartstopper fans to meet these new characters.”

Oseman also revealed that fans will see Charlie and Nick face new challenges in their relationship. This includes Charlie’s mental health issues. She said the following about season three:

“Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3. While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

The premiere date for Heartstopper season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix teen drama series? Will you watch season three when it arrives?