Mindhunter: Season Three? Jonathan Groff Ready to Return to Netflix Series

Mindhunter fans are waiting for Netflix and David Fincher to move forward with the third season of the series, and one star is ready to return for another season. Jonathan Groff (above, right) spoke about the series during a recent interview about his role in The Matrix Resurrections. Mindhunter, a series based on the memoir of FBI veteran John Douglas, last aired in 2019. Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain also starred in the series.

Fincher decided to put a stop to the series after two seasons. Groff said the following about that decision, per THR:

“To me, Mindhunter is Fincher. The whole experience for me was the honor and privilege of getting to work with him. This was the main draw for me. This was the main joy of getting to have that experience. So I’m not a sports person really at all, but it’s like the [1997-1998] Chicago Bulls. Do you go for another season with the team? Or do you just do what the general manager says? But if the general manager believes that it should stop, you have to go with the general manager. And this is how I feel with David. The minute he says he wants to do another one, I’ll be there in a second. But I trust his vision and his instincts, and so I leave it always in his hands, as ever.”

Fincher revealed in previous interviews that Mindhunter took a lot out of him, and he has since kept busy with other projects, per Indiewire. Asif Kapadia, a director who worked on the Netflix series, pushed for more of the series as recently as October 2021. He shared the following on Twitter:

Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter https://t.co/IZjDpxOX9k — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) October 12, 2021

What do you think? Do you want a third season of Mindhunter on Netflix?