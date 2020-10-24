Mindhunter: Season Three? Why the Netflix Series Is Over, For Now

Mindhunter may not have a season three on Netflix. That comes from David Fincher while he is promoting he next film, Mank. He spoke about the film with Vulture, and he was asked about a possible return for Mindhunter.

Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain star in the thriller which is based on the memoir of FBI veteran John Douglas.

That series aired two seasons on Netflix, and the second aired last year. The series averaged a 9.46 in our on-site viewer voting. Viewers have been waiting for the third season, but that is not likely to happen. The cost of the series could be one of the things causing the series’ end.

Fincher said the following about Mindhunter:

“Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show. We talked about “Finish Mank and then see how you feel,” but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

The series was also exhausting for him. He put in 90 hours a week filming the series, and he didn’t know if he had it in him to “break season three.”

What do you think? Were you hoping for another season of Mindhunter?