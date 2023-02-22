Mindhunter on Netflix: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

Vulture Watch

A Netflix psychological thriller, Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain. The crime drama is inspired by the memoir of FBI veteran John Douglas, Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit (written with Mark Olshaker). The series follows ambitious FBI Agent Holden Ford (Groff) and seasoned agent Bill Tench (McCallany). Together, they delve into the minds of convicted serial killers to understand what motivates their evil deeds. The second season centers around the Atlanta child murders that took place in the late 1970s and early ’80s.



Mindhunter has been cancelled so there won’t be a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless Netflix decides to publicize its viewership, it is hard to predict if they’ll cancel or renew Mindhunter for season three. These days, if they’re going to renew, they usually do so within a month of the season premiere and announced it within two month. Netflix has been quicker to cancel of late, but flying blind, I think this show will get a renewal. Since that’s just speculation, I will keep an eye out for developments and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any Mindhunters cancellation or renewal news.

1/17/20 update: The cast contracts have expired and the future of Mindhunter has been put on indefinite hold.

2/22/23 update: Mindhunter has been canceled by Netflix.



