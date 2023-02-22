Mindhunter: Cancelled; Netflix Series Not Returning for Season Three Says David Fincher

Mindhunter will not be returning for a third season. This news comes from the man behind the series – David Fincher. Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain star in the series based on the memoir of FBI agent John Douglas.

Season two arrived on Netflix in August 2019, and the cast was released from their contracts at that time. Fincher said the following about the end of the series in an interview, per TV Line:

“I’m very proud of the first two seasons. But it’s a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn’t attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment [for Season 3]. I don’t blame them; they took risks to get the show off the ground… It’s a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness. The day our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about parting ways.”

In a previous interview, there was still hope the series would return with new episodes at some point.

What do you think? Were you hoping for more episodes of Mindhunter on Netflix?