Kitchen Nightmares, Nation’s Dumbest, Beat Shazam: FOX Sets More Summer 2026 Premiere Dates

FOX has announced more premiere dates for its summer lineup, including the return of Kitchen Nightmares. The Gordon Ramsay series returns next month. The network also confirmed the arrival of its latest game show competition series, Nation’s Dumbest.

FOX revealed the following about its summer lineup:

“FOX today announced additional Summer 2026 premiere dates, including the season premieres of Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay and Beat Shazam hosted by Jamie Foxx.

Gordon Ramsay’s iconic series Kitchen Nightmares returns with a two-hour premiere, Tuesday, July 21 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), with new episodes airing in its regular time period Tuesdays (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) beginning July 28. This season, Ramsay revamps restaurants in the Midwest, where he’s expecting hospitality. However, as he enters these struggling businesses in crisis, he quickly understands that the owners are stubbornly set in their ways. He exposes the stressful realities of running a successful food business, many of them family-owned and operated. As the restaurant owners are faced with enormous challenges, from health code violations and staffing issues to menu errors and kitchen conditions found only in nightmares, Ramsay is their restaurant 9-1-1 call and the last chance for their businesses to survive. Inspired by one of the UK’s biggest hits, Kitchen Nightmares is produced by Studio Ramsay Global in association with FOX Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Katy Dierks serves as executive producer and showrunner.

The hit musical game show Beat Shazam returns Tuesday, July 28 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Hosted and executive-produced by award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx, who is joined by his daughter, producer and activist Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, Beat Shazam is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars. Over the course of its seven previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million dollars. In Season Eight, Beat Shazam will celebrate its 100th episode milestone and will feature special themed episodes throughout the season including ladies night, teams of NFL fans, heroes, college students, teachers, best friends and couples – all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime. Beat Shazam was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, and is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Alternative Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, Seán O’Riordan and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.

As previously announced, the series debut of Nation’s Dumbest, a new celebrity competition series that flips the traditional format on its head – because this is the only show where winning is the last thing anyone wants, premieres Wednesday, July 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Taking attendance as host is acclaimed comedian Jack Whitehall, who presides over the chaos as contestants relive the highs and humiliations of school life – from pop quizzes and report cards to recess and parent teacher conferences – all while trying to stay out of last place. Nation’s Dumbest channels celebrities’ inner school spirit as they head back to summer school, facing a mix of brain-teasing tasks, fast-paced physical challenges, and long-buried classroom knowledge. Each week, the ‘smartest’ celebrity graduates, narrowing the field until a high-stakes final exam determines who will be left standing with the distinction no one wants – the title of The Nation’s Dumbest. Enrolled in this season’s all-star class are television personality Hilaria Baldwin, actress and model Carmen Electra, actor Anthony Michael Hall, actor Jon Heder, musician and actor Chase Hudson, rapper and actor Ice-T, singer-songwriter Elle King, former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart, television personality and physician Dr. Drew Pinsky, stunt performer and comedian Steve-O, singer and performer JoJo Siwa, and entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Based on a format from Montreaux Films, Nation’s Dumbest is executive produced by Ryan O’Dowd, Krystal Whitney and Jenny Groom for BBC Studios. James Breen and Michael O’Sullivan also executive produce, with Breen serving as showrunner.

Iconic culinary series MasterChef continues Season 16 with all-new episodes beginning Wednesday, July 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), celebrating international cuisine with award-winning chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay as host and judge, alongside renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich and acclaimed chef and entrepreneur Tiffany Derry.

Additionally, all new episodes of fan favorite games shows The 1% Club (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), hosted by Joel McHale and The Quiz with Balls (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) hosted by Jay Pharoah resume beginning Monday, July 13.

FOX Summer premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order:

FOX SUMMER 2026 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(All Times ET/PT Except as Noted)

Mondays, Beginning July 13

8:00-9:00 PM The 1% Club (All-New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM The Quiz with Balls (All New Episode)

Wednesdays, Beginning July 15

8:00-9:00 PM MasterChef (All-New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM Nation’s Dumbest (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, July 21

8:00-10:00 PM Kitchen Nightmares (Special Two-Hour Season Three Premiere)

Tuesdays, Beginning July 28

8:00-9:00 PM Kitchen Nightmares (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Beat Shazam (Season 8 Premiere)”