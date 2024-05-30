Beat Shazam: Season Eight — Has the FOX Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

The Foxx dad and daughter team are back on FOX. Has the Beat Shazam TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Beat Shazam, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An interactive, musical game show airing on the FOX television network, the Beat Shazam TV series is hosted by Jamie Foxx while his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock and each other to identify song selections. During each round, the host presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to identify the song’s title correctly. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team that banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize. Season seven features special episodes that include teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes, and mothers — all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Beat Shazam averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.27 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s up by 1% in the demo and up by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Beat Shazam stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 30, 2024, Beat Shazam has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Beat Shazam for season eight? Jamie and Corinne Foxx have returned after a season away. This competition series has performed well in the ratings in the past (compared to other unscripted shows on the network) and the execs no doubt like having a series hosted by an Academy Award winner. It’s likely relatively inexpensive to produce, so I think that, as long as Jamie Foxx wants to continue, FOX will keep ordering new seasons. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Beat Shazam cancellation or renewal news.



Beat Shazam Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Beat Shazam‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Beat Shazam TV show will be renewed for an eighth season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series instead?