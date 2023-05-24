Beat Shazam: Season Seven — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

An interactive music game show airing on the FOX television network, the Beat Shazam TV series is usually hosted by Jamie Foxx while his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. While Jamie Foxx is recovering from an illness, Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne fill in. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock, and each other, to identify song selections. During each round, the host presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to correctly identify the song’s title. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team which banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app, for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize. Season six includes special episodes featuring teachers, siblings, mothers, and others.



The sixth season of Beat Shazam averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.15 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Beat Shazam stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



As of May 24, 2023, Beat Shazam has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew Beat Shazam for season seven? The network has announced a new music guessing game, We Are Family, for fall, and it will star Jamie and Corrine Foxx. This new show could replace Beat Shazam, but there could also be room for both at the network. I suspect that Jamie Foxx won’t stay with both shows if Cannon is well-received as the host but you never know. It doesn’t seem like these shows take a long time to film, so Foxx could do both. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Beat Shazam cancellation or renewal news.



