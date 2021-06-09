Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Beat Shazam series is hosted by Jamie Foxx, and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock, and each other, to identify song selections. During each round, Jamie Foxx presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to correctly identify the song’s title. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team which banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app, for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Beat Shazam averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.77 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Beat Shazam stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 9, 2021, Beat Shazam has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Beat Shazam for season five? The ratings have been okay and the show is well-established so I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Beat Shazam cancellation or renewal news.



