Boston Blue: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

Blue Bloods had a very successful and long run on CBS, all the more impressive because the series aired late on Friday nights, when viewership is often quite low. That beloved series has ended but one of the show’s main characters is back in his own show, Boston Blue. Will this spin-off also have a long run or, quickly run out of gas without the rest of the Reagan clan? Will Boston Blue be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A police procedural series, the Boston Blue TV show was developed by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis. A spin-off of Blue Bloods, the series stars Donnie Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben, Marcus Scribner, and Mika Amonsen. Bridget Moynahan guests. In the story, Danny Reagan (Wahlberg) leaves NYC and takes a position with the Boston Police Department. He’s paired with detective Lena Silver (Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family also includes Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Reuben), police superintendent Sarah Silver (Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Boston Blue yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

TV SHOW STATUS As of October 18, 2025, Boston Blue has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Boston Blue TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?