DMV: Cancelled; No Season Two Renewal for CBS Sitcom

The DMV won’t remain open for the 2026-27 TV season. CBS has cancelled the sitcom so there won’t be a second season. The show’s first season of 20 episodes is currently airing.

A single-camera comedy series, the DMV TV show was created by Dana Klein, based on a short story by Katherine Heiny. The series stars Harriet Dyer, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, Gigi Zumbado, and Tim Meadows. The story is set in the place everyone dreads going most – the Department of Motor Vehicles. The employees are making minimum wage and dealing with customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Working at the East Hollywood DMV office are Colette (Dyer), a driving examiner with a big heart and bad boundaries; Gregg (Meadows), a misanthropic former English teacher; Vic (Cavalero), a former bouncer who loves putting difficult drivers in their places; Barbara (Kearney), a newly promoted manager who tries hard but often misses the mark; Noa (Tarrant), a charming surfer who seems destined for much greater things; and Ceci (Zumbado), a scrappy photographer who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Fortunately, this quirky crew has each other to navigate the twists and turns of the DMV together.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of DMV averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.02 million viewers (includes some Fast Affiliate data). It’s one of the network’s least-watched scripted series.

The cancellation was first reported by Deadline:

Since veteran CBS comedy series The Neighborhood is ending its run with the current eighth season, there was a glimmer of hope for DMV contingent on the network’s two pilots, single-camera vampire comedy Eternally Yours, from Ghosts showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and the multi-camera Tillbrooks, a historical spin on the classic multi-cam family sitcom. The fact that CBS has pulled the trigger on DMV‘s cancellation indicates that its executives feel good about the pilots.

The defacto series finale of DMV airs on May 11th.

What do you think? Have you watched the new DMV TV series on CBS? Do you like this comedy? Are you sad it hasn’t been renewed for a second season?

