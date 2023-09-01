Buddy Games: CBS Previews Six Teams of Lifelong Friends for New Competition Series

Buddy Games is coming to CBS later this month, and the cast has now been revealed. The new competition series will feature six teams of four lifelong friends battling it out for a cash prize. Hosted by Josh Duhamel, the series is based on a yearly tradition he has with his own friends.

CBS revealed more about the series in a press release.

Six teams of lifelong friends join host Josh Duhamel at a stunning lake house where they compete in absurd physical and mental challenges to claim the title of champion and a cash prize, on the series premiere of the CBS Original series BUDDY GAMES, Thursday, Sept. 14 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. BUDDY GAMES unites six teams of four deep-rooted friends, who met at various stages of their lives, at a stunning lakeside location for a nostalgic adult summer camp adventure. “Ride or dies” get the chance to play “buddy games” where they will relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same house. Friendships will be rekindled, and rivalries reignited when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the competition. The last buddy team standing will be crowned champion and take home a cash prize plus the coveted BUDDY GAMES trophy, and of course bragging rights. Following are the teams competing on the series premiere of BUDDY GAMES: DERBY SQUAD Jacky “Shu” Shu, Melissa Berglund, Shengul “Shaggy” Plummer and Rachel Johnston from Los Angeles, Calif. CHICAGO’S FINEST David “Sarge” Moore, Elyse Rodriguez, Ikeila “Kei” Smart and Melvin “Rae” Davis from Chicago, Ill. TEAM PRIDE Steven Mosier from Portland, Ore.; Bekah Telew from Seattle, Wash.; Andrew Shayde from Lexington, Ky.; Summer Lynne Seasons from Tigard, Ore. TEAM OK Justin Palmer and Stephen Craig from Edmond, Okla.; James Brian “Huddy” Hudson from Isle of Palms, S.C.; Yue Pun Szeto from Edmond, Okla. PAGEANT QUEENS Lauren Cisneros Campbell from Denver, Colo.; Lourdes Spurlock from Harrisonburg, Va.; Yolanda “Yoli” Stennett from White Plains, Md.; Erika “Devi” Deveney Shea Wall from Lorton, Va. PHILLY FOREVER Erica Franzzo, Anthony Franzzo, Mike Ward and Louis “Freddie” Meyers IV from Philadelphia, Pa.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Buddy Games on CBS later this month?