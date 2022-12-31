Tough As Nails:Season Four; CBS Previews Return of Phil Keoghan Competition Series

Tough as Nails returns to CBS next week with its fourth season, and the network has released a sneak peek of the first episode. The season kicks off with a double-episode premiere on Catalina Island. The 12 contestants will have to face big challenges if they want to win the prize at the end of the season.

CBS revealed the following about the series in a recent report:

“The competition begins on Catalina Island off the coast of Los Angeles. Competitors will sink or swim when they face a grueling first challenge in the Pacific Ocean where they are tasked with replacing old boat moorings. The first two to complete the job earn the privilege of selecting the two teams of six that will make up Dirty Hands and Savage Crew. Then competitors look to prove they’re the strongest when they take on the first individual competition: building a concrete retaining wall. The stakes are higher this season for the individual competition because not only are contestants trying to avoid the weekly elimination challenge and win the final $200,000 grand prize, but there is an additional cash bonus reward on the line.”

Check out the sneak peek for the premiere of Tough as Nails season four below. The premiere arrives on January 4th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Tough as Nails on CBS?