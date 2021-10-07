Tough As Nails: Season Three Viewer Votes

Which competitor will come out on top in the third season of the Tough As Nails TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Tough As Nails is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Tough As Nails here.

A CBS competition series, the Tough As Nails TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan of The Amazing Race. The series celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. In the show, competitors consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor and are tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. At the end of the season, the winning individual contestant will be crowned as the Tough as Nails champion and will win big prizes. Competitors this season are Kelsy Reynolds, Christine Connors, Takeru “Tak” Tanabe, Jerome Kupuka’a, Lamar Edwin Hanger, Lia Mort, Dequincey “Quincey” Walker, Kalimba Edwards, Mike Shaffer, Elizabeth Rillera, Sarah Ham, Alfredo “Alfie” P. Rivera.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Tough As Nails TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Tough As Nails should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.