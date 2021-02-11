Tough As Nails: Season Two Ratings

Phil Keoghan’s main gig, hosting The Amazing Race, has kept him busy traveling the world for two decades. Due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, a new season of that long-running show has been put on hold. Could that be good news for Tough As Nails, a show that’s produced in the United States? Will Tough As Nails be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

The Tough As Nails TV show celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. In the show, competitors consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor and are tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. At the end of the season, the winning individual contestant will be crowned as the Tough as Nails champion and will win a $200,000 cash prize and a new 2021 Ford F150 truck.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season one of Tough As Nails on CBS averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.38 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

