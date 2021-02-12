Vulture Watch

Has the Tough As Nails TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Tough As Nails TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan of The Amazing Race. The series celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. In the show, competitors consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor and are tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. At the end of the season, the winning individual contestant will be crowned as the Tough as Nails champion and will win a $200,000 cash prize and a new 2021 Ford F150 truck.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Tough As Nails averages a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.49 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 10% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership. Find out how Tough As Nails stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 12, 2021, Tough As Nails has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Tough As Nails for season three? The ratings haven’t been great but the show fits well with the rest of CBS’ programming, appears relatively inexpensive to produce, and can be used to fill in a timeslot for 10 weeks. I’m thinking that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tough As Nails cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Tough As Nails TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?