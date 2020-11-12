Vulture Watch

Will the ratings improve this year? Has the SWAT TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of SWAT, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Amy Farrington, with Bre Blair, Obba Babatundé, Deshae Frost, Rochelle Aytes, Susan Chuang, Chris L. McKenna, and David Gautreaux in recurring roles. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). Thanks to his background, he is uniquely qualified to lead the team in a manner that also builds a bridge to the community he holds dear. Hondo’s group includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky newcomer Jim Street (Russell), canine trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit), a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of SWAT averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.65 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 30% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership. Find out how SWAT stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 12, 2020, SWAT has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew SWAT for season five? This show has been one of CBS’ lowest-rated scripted series. While I don’t think that it will necessarily be cancelled this time, it could end up on the chopping block if the network needed a slot on the schedule for another series. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SWAT cancellation or renewal news.



SWAT Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow SWAT‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the SWAT TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?