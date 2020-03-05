SWAT: Season Three Ratings

Last season, despite some lower than average ratings, CBS renewed SWAT for a third season. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will SWAT be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A police drama series, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Amy Farrington, with Debbie Allen, Obba Babatundé, Gabrielle Dennis, and Deshae Frost in recurring roles. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons and Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). Thanks to his background, he is uniquely qualified to lead the team in a manner that also builds a bridge to the community he holds dear. Hondo’s group includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky newcomer Jim Street (Russell), canine trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). They work under the direct supervision of L.A. Metro Captain Jessica Cortez (Sigman) with Commander Robert Hicks (St. Espirit) managing all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of SWAT on CBS averaged a 0.78 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.30 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the SWAT TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?