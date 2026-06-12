Slow Horses: Season Six Premiere Date & First Photos Released for Apple TV Spy Drama

Slow Horses has its return date set. Season six of the spy drama will arrive in September. Apple TV has released the first photos for the season. The series has already been renewed for season seven.

Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce star in the series inspired by Mike Herron’s novel series, which follows a group of misfit spies led by Jackson Lamb. Season six is inspired by the novels Joe Country and Slough Horses.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“”Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known unaffectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. Season six sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.”

Slow Horses returns on September 16th. The photos for the new season are below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Apple TV series?