Silo: Season Two; Apple TV+ Releases Premiere Date and Trailer

Silo has its return date. Apple TV+ announced the premiere date for season two of the futuristic thriller with the release of a trailer. The series, created by Graham Yost, was renewed before the end of season one in June 2023. Ten episodes were ordered for the season.

Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins star in the series, which is set in a future where the last 10,000 people on the planet live in a silo underground. Steve Zahn is joining the cast for season two.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.”

The series returns on November 15th. The trailer for season two of Silo is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Silo? Do you plan to watch the new season in November?