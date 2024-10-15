Lockerbie: A Search for Truth: Peacock and Sky Unveil Series Teaser, Premiere Date, and Photos

The upcoming Lockerbie series has a new title and a premiere date. Peacock and Sky have announced a January premiere date for Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, and new photos and a trailer have been released.

Colin Firth, Catherine McCormack, Rosanna Adams, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonner, Ardalan Esmaili, and Selwa Jghalef star in the five-episode limited series, which follows the aftermath of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.

Peacock revealed the following about the series:

“Inspired by the true-life story, on December 21, 1988, 259 passengers and crew were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after take-off, with a further 11 residents losing their life as the plane came down over the quiet, Scottish town. In the wake of the disaster and his daughter’s death, Dr Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice. Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever changed. Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie: A Search For Truth provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice.”

The series arrives on January 2nd. More photos and a trailer for Lockerbie are below.

