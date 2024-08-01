Battlestar Galactica: Plans for Reboot Cancelled at Peacock But Project Will Be Shopped

The Battlestar Galactica reboot is not moving forward at Peacock after all. First announced in 2019, the streaming service has canceled its plans for the reboot series from Sam Esmail, but the project is being shopped to other outlets, per Deadline.

Esmail said the following about the reboot back in October:

“We are working on it. And in fact, I just read a great outline and it’s in great shape. Because the strike is over now – at least the WGA strike is over – we’re back into developing it.”

The original Battlestar Galactica aired for one season on ABC. A sequel aired on then Sci-fi channel for four seasons after premiering in 2004.

The plot of the series is as follows:

“The original Battlestar Galactica centered on the last group of humans on the verge of extinction after a series of wars with a robot race, The Cylons, destroyed the Twelve Colonies. All the humans are left in one remaining battleship group, anchored by the Galactica, as they search for their last option for survival: a fabled Thirteenth Colony known as Earth.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Battlestar Galactica? Do you hope the reboot finds a home?