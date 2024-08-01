Pop Culture Jeopardy!: Colin Jost to Host Game Show Spin-Off on Prime Video

Pop Culture Jeopardy! has its host! Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live, above left) will host the game show spin-off series for Prime Video. Production on the series is set to begin next month.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have announced Colin Jost as host of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, the first Jeopardy! series created exclusively for a major streaming service. The multiple Emmy(R) Award-winning writer, actor, and comedian will be behind the lectern when Pop Culture Jeopardy! premieres on Prime Video. “Colin’s sharp wit and intelligence epitomize Pop Culture Jeopardy!,” said Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. “He’s smart and quick, like our contestants, and we know he’ll be able to keep up with them while making this new series his own. We could not be happier that he is joining us for this new journey.” “What is: I’m excited,” said Jost. “We’re thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Colin Jost as the host of Pop Culture Jeopardy!,” said Lauren Anderson, head of brand and content innovation, Amazon MGM Studios. “Colin’s wry affability and pop culture fluency make him uniquely qualified as the perfect host for this new iteration of the beloved franchise.” Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights. Pop Culture Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Prime Video. Seven-time Emmy(R) Award winner, Michael Davies, serves as executive producer.”

The premiere date for Pop Culture Jeopardy! will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Jeopardy! Will you watch the new spin-off series on Prime Video once it arrives?