Jeopardy! Season 40; Mayim Bialik Not Returning to Host Syndicated Game Show

Mayim Bialik will not be returning to host Jeopardy! during its current 40th season. The actress who helped take over hosting duties following the death of beloved host Alec Trebec has not been seen hosting the syndicated game show this season. Ken Jennings has hosted the game show by himself since September.

Per Variety, Bialik said the following about the series in a statement released on her Instagram:

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some ‘Jeopardy!’ news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’ I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the ‘Jeopardy!’ family.” “For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

However, Bialik will continue to host primetime Jeopardy! specials which air on ABC. Sony released their own statement about Bialik’s exit from hosting duties:

“Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’. We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’. We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to ‘Jeopardy!’, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

Bialik also stepped back from hosting the most recent season of Celebrity Jeopardy! due to the recently ended WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

What do you think? Do you enjoy seeing Mayim Bialik host Jeopardy!? Will you miss seeing her host the daily game show?