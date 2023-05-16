Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season Two; 2023-24 Renewal Set for ABC Game Show

No question, we’ll see more of a particular game show. ABC has renewed the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series for a second season.

A trivia competition, the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series is based on the long-running syndicated competition and is hosted by Mayim Bialik. In this version, three celebrity contestants compete in various rounds to win as much money as possible for their favorite charities. As always, players must respond to trivia clues in the form of a question. In this version, there are three initial rounds — the Jeopardy! round, the Double Jeopardy! round, and the Triple Jeopardy! round. The dollar values for each correct response grow as the difficulty increases and as the game progresses to the different rounds. The game finishes with a Final Jeopardy! round in which players can bet a portion or all of their accrued winnings in an attempt to increase their total and win the game. Contestants initially play in quarterfinal rounds, and the winners move on to the semifinals and, possibly, the finals. Contestants in the first season include Simu Liu, Ego Nwodim, Andy Richter, Eddie Huang, Reggie Watts, Iliza Shlesinger, Constance Wu, Ike Barinholtz, and Jalen Rose.

Airing on Sunday and Thursday nights, the first season of Celebrity Jeopardy! averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.86 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

It’s a middle-of-the-road performer in the demo compared to other unscripted series on the network. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up about 10% more viewers.

The first season finished airing in February. A premiere date for season two will be announced later.

This favorite star-studded quiz show is coming back for a new season.

What is #CelebrityJeopardy!? pic.twitter.com/QzUMBdolH4 — Celebrity Jeopardy! (@CelebJeopardy) May 16, 2023

