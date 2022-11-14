Sunday TV Ratings: The Equalizer, Bob’s Burgers, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Coroner, NFL Football

Sunday, November 13, 2022 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, East New York, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Celebrity Jeopardy!, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Family Law, and Coroner. Special: Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry. Sports: NFL Football: Chargers at 49ers and Football Night in America. Reruns: (none).

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

