Sunday TV Ratings: Family Law, The Rookie, Family Guy, The Equalizer, NFL Football

Sunday, October 23, 2022 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, East New York, NCIS: Los Angeles, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Rookie, Family Law, Coroner, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. Sports: NFL Football: Dolphins vs Steelers, The OT, and Football Night in America. Reruns: (none).

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?