Sunday TV Ratings: The Great Christmas Light Fight, The Equalizer, The Waltons’ Homecoming, The Simpsons, NFL Football

Sunday, November 28, 2021 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and The Great Christmas Light Fight. Specials: The Waltons Homecoming, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, and Forever Young: Searching for the Fountain of Youth. Sports: NFL Overrun, The OT, Football Night in America, and NFL Football: Browns at Ravens. Reruns: (none).

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?