Sunday TV Ratings: The Great Christmas Light Fight, The Equalizer, The Waltons’ Homecoming, The Simpsons, NFL Football

Published:

The Great Christmas Light Fight TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC)

Sunday, November 28, 2021 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and The Great Christmas Light Fight.  Specials: The Waltons Homecoming, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, and Forever Young: Searching for the Fountain of Youth.   Sports: NFL Overrun, The OT, Football Night in America, and NFL Football: Browns at Ravens.   Reruns: (none).

Canceled and renewed TV show
