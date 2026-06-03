The Marlow Murder Club: Season Four; Early Renewal for PBS Masterpiece Series

The Marlow Murder Club is not going anywhere anytime soon. PBS has renewed the Masterpiece series for a fourth season ahead of its third season return this fall.

Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan, Natalie Dew, Holli Dempsey, Phill Langhorne, and Tijan Sarr star in the series inspired by the Robert Thorogood novels. Season four is based on Murder on the Marlow Belle.

The cast will soon begin filming episodes for season four. Deadline shared the following about the plot of the season:

“The new six-episode season begins with the discovery of a body in the river that is soon linked to the Marlow Amateur Dramatics Society and a homegrown Hollywood star. The team must also unravel the truth behind a man’s sudden death at his mother’s wake. He appears to have died from an allergic reaction, but is there more to it than that? And when the co-owner of a vineyard is found dead, drowned in his own wine, the women work to make sense of this seemingly unmotivated murder. Can the amateur sleuths navigate the family scandals and personal betrayals to unmask the killers in their close-knit community?”

Check out the renewal announcement for The Marlow Murder Club below.

Crime never seems to sleep in this picturesque town, but neither does The #MarlowPBS Murder Club 🔎 We’re excited to share that the team is back in action filming Season 4! And don’t forget, MASTERPIECE Mystery! viewers: Season 3 premieres this fall on @PBS. pic.twitter.com/J5JLbeOGtY — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) June 2, 2026

What do you think? Do you enjoy this PBS series? Are you glad it has been renewed?