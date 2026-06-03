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The Marlow Murder Club: Season Four; Early Renewal for PBS Masterpiece Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Marlow Murder Club TV Show on PBS Masterpiece: canceled or renewed?

(PBS)

The Marlow Murder Club is not going anywhere anytime soon. PBS has renewed the Masterpiece series for a fourth season ahead of its third season return this fall.

Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan, Natalie Dew, Holli Dempsey, Phill Langhorne, and Tijan Sarr star in the series inspired by the Robert Thorogood novels. Season four is based on Murder on the Marlow Belle.

The cast will soon begin filming episodes for season four. Deadline shared the following about the plot of the season:

“The new six-episode season begins with the discovery of a body in the river that is soon linked to the Marlow Amateur Dramatics Society and a homegrown Hollywood star. The team must also unravel the truth behind a man’s sudden death at his mother’s wake. He appears to have died from an allergic reaction, but is there more to it than that? And when the co-owner of a vineyard is found dead, drowned in his own wine, the women work to make sense of this seemingly unmotivated murder. Can the amateur sleuths navigate the family scandals and personal betrayals to unmask the killers in their close-knit community?”

Check out the renewal announcement for The Marlow Murder Club below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this PBS series? Are you glad it has been renewed?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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