The Marlow Murder Club: Season Three Renewal Set for Masterpiece Series on PBS

The Marlow Murder Club is not going anywhere anytime soon. The Masterpiece series has been renewed for a six-episode third season ahead of its second season return in August.

Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan, Natalie Dew, Holli Dempsey, Phill Langhorne, and Tijan Sarr star in the mystery series based on the novels by Robert Thorogood.

PBS shared the following about season three:

“Now an established part of newly promoted DI Tanika Malik’s (Natalie Dew) crime-solving team, retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), dog walker Suzie Harris (Jo Martin) and vicar’s wife Becks Starling (Cara Horgan) are back and bringing their unconventional methods to a string of high-profile murders. From the sudden death of the nicest man in Marlow, the town’s beloved mayor, to a celebrity chef found dead at the launch of his cookbook with half the town in attendance, the team will be working under the watchful eye of the Marlow community. They’ll also be called to action at a university reunion in an eerie manor house where in a surprising twist, Becks finds herself amongst the suspects. Could this case threaten our amateur sleuths’ roles as civilian advisors?”

Susanne Simpson, executive producer of MASTERPIECE on PBS, spoke about the renewal. She said, “It’s a thrill to bring a third season of The Marlow Murder Club to our US audience. I know our viewers are looking forward to more of the heart and humor that makes this series so special.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later. Season two premieres on August 24th.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this Masterpiece series? Do you plan to watch seasons two and three?