Call the Midwife: Seasons 14 & 15; BBC and PBS Series Renewed Through 2026

Call the Midwife is not going anywhere anytime soon. PBS has renewed the historical drama for two more seasons, which means it will be on the air through season 15 in 2026. Season 12 will premiere on the network on March 19th. Season 13 episodes are set for filming this spring.

Starring Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Miranda Hart, Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Ben Caplan, Max Macmillan, Linda Bassett, Annabelle Apsion, Leonie Elliott, Ella Bruccoleri, Daniel Laurie, Georgie Glen, Zephryn Taitte, Olly Rix, Megan Cusack, and Rebecca Gethings, the drama follows a group of women that work as midwives. The series is now taking place during the 1960s.

PBS revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“With another successful series currently on air (Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer) and the show going from strength to strength, the BBC has commissioned two more series of Neal Street Productions’ Call the Midwife. The announcement of series 14 and 15 means that the multiple award-winning Call the Midwife will now be on air until 2026, with series 13 commencing filming in the spring.

Current ratings for the series demonstrate the show is still riding high in the affections of the nation. The most recent Christmas special received 8.5 million viewers (30 Day All Screens), placing it second only to the King’s speech on Christmas Day, while episode one of the new series also saw a 30 Day All Screens figure of 7.8 million.

The highly anticipated final episode of the current series, with the promise of a wedding between Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew (Olly Rix), will air on Sunday 26 February. On Sunday 19 February, instead of Call the Midwife, the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast from 7pm on BBC One & BBC iPlayer in the UK and around the world.

Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew (Olly Rix) grin outside the church as the nuns and their friends look on, smiling

Heidi Thomas, creator and writer says: “I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years! Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it’s our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most. We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970’s together.”

Dame Pippa Harris, executive producer says; “I’m delighted that the BBC has commissioned another two series of Call the Midwife, taking us into the early 70s. 15 series is a tremendous achievement and it’s a testament to the passion and dedication of our cast and crew, of whom I’m very proud. But the show wouldn’t be the phenomenal success it is without the formidable presence of our creator and writer Heidi Thomas. Her continued devotion to the characters and determination to tell the untold stories of women is truly inspiring. I can’t wait to see what she has in store for us and our extremely loyal audience in the future!”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: “Call The Midwife’s enduring popularity is thanks to the extraordinary creative talents and hard work of creator Heidi Thomas, executive producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank, and the series’ dedicated cast and crew. I know they have many more stories to tell – and that the residents of Nonnatus House have many more babies to deliver – so I’m delighted that Call the Midwife will continue on BBC One and iPlayer for more years to come.”

Always facing tough medical and social issues head on, the current series has been praised for its handling of important topics such as domestic abuse, mental health problems and racism.

Commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, and Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, series 14 and 15 will both consist of an 8×60’ series and a Christmas special for BBC One and iPlayer.

Call the Midwife is made by Neal Street Productions for the BBC, and is created, written and executive produced by Heidi Thomas, executive produced by Pippa Harris, for Neal Street Productions, and Ann Tricklebank who also serves as producer. Gaynor Holmes is the executive producer for the BBC. BBC Studios distribute Call the Midwife globally and have sold the series to over 240 territories worldwide and counting. All3Media’s Neal Street Productions celebrates its 20th anniversary year in 2023.”