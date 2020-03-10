Menu

Call the Midwife: Is the PBS TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Nine?

Call The Midwife TV show on PBS: canceled or season 9?

The Television Vulture is watching the Call the Midwife TV show. What does the future hold for Nonnatus House? Has the Call the Midwife TV show been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on PBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Call the Midwife, season nine.  
 

A PBS historical drama based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, Call the Midwife stars Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Laura Main, Victoria Yeates, Jennifer Kirby, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Max Macmillan, Trevor Cooper and Daniel Laurie. The post-WWII series centers on the midwives and nuns at Nonnatus House, in the Poplar district of London’s East End. The eighth season kicks off in 1964, and everyone is anticipating the latest Royal Birth.
 

Call the Midwife has been renewed through season 11 on PBS. Season nine resumes March 29, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Because American public television is supported by “Viewers like you,” rather than ads, ratings aren’t all that useful a measure for predicting whether PBS will cancel or renew Call the Midwife for season nine. As with many PBS TV series, this is originally a British program. In UK, Call the Midwife was renewed through season 11 on BBC One, back in in March of 2019, so it’s likely to be renewed by PBS, too. Still, I’ll keep an eye on the trades for any news about this series. Subscribe for free Call the Midwife cancellation or renewal alerts.

 
What do you think? Do you feel certain PBS will renew the Call the Midwife TV series through season nine and beyond? How would you feel if PBS dropped this TV series, instead?



Ann
Reader
Ann

Best show. Please keep on PBS

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 9, 2020 2:31 pm
Christie Smith
Reader
Christie Smith

It is such a good show and I would be very sad if it was gone.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 7, 2019 9:21 pm
Pat
Reader
Pat

YES, ONE OF THE BEST SHOWS EVER.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 1, 2019 6:49 pm
