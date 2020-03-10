Vulture Watch

What does the future hold for Nonnatus House? Has the Call the Midwife TV show been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on PBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Call the Midwife, season nine. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A PBS historical drama based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, Call the Midwife stars Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Laura Main, Victoria Yeates, Jennifer Kirby, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Max Macmillan, Trevor Cooper and Daniel Laurie. The post-WWII series centers on the midwives and nuns at Nonnatus House, in the Poplar district of London’s East End. The eighth season kicks off in 1964, and everyone is anticipating the latest Royal Birth.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Call the Midwife has been renewed through season 11 on PBS. Season nine resumes March 29, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Because American public television is supported by “Viewers like you,” rather than ads, ratings aren’t all that useful a measure for predicting whether PBS will cancel or renew Call the Midwife for season nine. As with many PBS TV series, this is originally a British program. In UK, Call the Midwife was renewed through season 11 on BBC One, back in in March of 2019, so it’s likely to be renewed by PBS, too. Still, I’ll keep an eye on the trades for any news about this series. Subscribe for free Call the Midwife cancellation or renewal alerts.

Call the Midwife Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Check out ratings for the network TV shows

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you feel certain PBS will renew the Call the Midwife TV series through season nine and beyond? How would you feel if PBS dropped this TV series, instead?