Call the Midwife: Season 11 of British Drama Coming to PBS This Month

Call the Midwife is returning to PBS later this month with its 11th season. Currently set in the 1960s, the drama series follows nurses, midwives, and nuns from Nonnatus House in London’s East End. Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Laura Main, Victoria Yeates, Jennifer Kirby, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Max Macmillan, Trevor Cooper, and Daniel Laurie star in the BBC TV show, which has already been renewed through season 13.

PBS revealed the following about the return of the series in a press release.

“PBS announced today that the critically-acclaimed British drama CALL THE MIDWIFE will return for its 11th season Sundays, March 20-May 8, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS stations (check local listings). Commissioned in partnership with the BBC, the eight-part series, which follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House in London’s East End, will air as part of PBS’s Sunday night drama lineup and will stream nationally on PBS.org and the PBS Video App. Following an eventful holiday special, the series picks up in the spring of 1967, where celebrations are underway for a colorful Easter bonnet parade outside Nonnatus House. Sister Monica Joan and Reggie are excited about the Eurovision song contest, while Cyril and Lucille settle into blissful married life. Nancy, having just passed her midwifery examinations, is about to don her red cardigan for the first time, and Sister Frances examines a newly married woman who presents some troubling symptoms. Derek and Audrey Fleming return to Poplar with good news. Builders demolishing a nearby tenement block make a shocking discovery that has a heartbreaking effect on the team.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Call the Midwife on PBS?