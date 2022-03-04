Power Book IV: Force: 50 Cent Threatens to Pull Series Franchise Off Starz

The Power franchise may soon leave Starz. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is behind the successful franchise, and the actor/rapper/producer posted about his unhappiness with the cable channel after the Hightown series was renewed while the fate of Power Book IV: Force remains up in the air.

Per THR, Jackson said the following about his feelings about the network in a post on social media:

“This is me packing my stuff, Starz. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed Hightown and Force is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s**t I deal with over here.”

Jackson’s four-year deal with Starz is up in September, and the cable channel said that it is working on a new deal with Jackson because they want “him to remain with the company for years to come.” THR notes that Jackson has received calls from several other outlets interested in making deals with him.

Power Book IV: Force is currently airing on Starz on Sunday nights and the drama is one of the channel’s highest-rated shows. The season finale airs on March 27th.

What do you think? Would you watch the Power franchise on another channel? Are you hoping that Force will be renewed on Starz?