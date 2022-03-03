Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race, Chicago Med, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Goldbergs, Next Level Chef

Published:

The Amazing Race TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 ratingsNew episodes:  Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, Home Economics, A Million Little Things, Next Level Chef, I Can See Your Voice, The Amazing Race, and Good SamReruns: (none).

Note: If you're not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




