The White Lotus: Season Four; Two Survivor 50 Contestants Cast In HBO Drama Series

Two Survivor contestants from the recently wrapped season are headed to The White Lotus. According to THR, Mike White has cast Charlie Davis and Kamilla Karthigesu in season four of the drama series.

Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Laura Dern, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Max Greenfield, Charlie Hall, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, Jarrad Paul, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz star in the HBO series. Season four is set at a resort in Cannes.

No details about the roles the Survivor contestants will play were revealed. White appeared in season 50 of Survivor before exiting during the fourth episode. White has included Survivor contestants in every season of The White Lotus since its start.

The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO series? Do you plan to watch its fourth season?