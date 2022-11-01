The White Lotus: Season Two Ratings

In this HBO show’s first season, viewership grew with each episode, and The White Lotus won numerous awards. It was initially described as a limited series but the show became an anthology series, thanks to the success of the first season. Will season two measure up? Will The White Lotus be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A social satire anthology series written and directed by Mike White, The White Lotus TV show stars F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. The story follows the exploits of various hotel guests and staff members over the span of a week at a resort in Sicily. Bert Di Grasso (Abraham) is visiting the city with his son (Imperioli) and grandson (DiMarco) and is getting frail but still sees himself as virile and capable. Wealthy but unstable Tanya McQuioid-Hunt (Coolidge) is traveling with her husband (Tries) and assistant (Richardson). Daphne Babcock (Fahy) is a stay-at-home mother who is visiting Italy with her husband (James) and another couple (Sharpe and Plaza).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of The White Lotus on HBO averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 544,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



