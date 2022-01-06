The White Lotus: Season Two of HBO Comedy Series to Star Michael Imperioli

The White Lotus has found the lead for its second season. Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) has been tapped to star in the comedy series. Originally, HBO planned this series to be limited, but the popularity of the series led the network to renew The White Lotus for a second season. The series follows the visitors to a hotel and how their lives change during their visit.

Deadline revealed the following about Imperioli’s role on the HBO series:

“Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.”

Season one of the series starred Jennifer Coolidge, and early reports have her returning for season two. A premiere date for the return of the series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The White Lotus on HBO?