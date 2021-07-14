The White Lotus: Season One Ratings

It seems like this The White Lotus TV show is a close-ended mini-series so, a second season renewal isn’t expected. Still, if a series is popular enough, things can change. Is there a future for this HBO show beyond its six episodes? Stay tuned.

A satirical comedy series, The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn with Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage in recurring roles. The story follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise, at The White Lotus resort. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the The White Lotus TV series on HBO? Should it be renewed for a second season, potentially with a new cast?