The Third Day: Season One Ratings

HBO has promoted The Third Day as a “limited series” with a set number of episodes but, in this case, it appears that the show is a true “mini-series,” with a set ending. Still, if there’s enough viewer interest, perhaps The Third Day could be renewed for a second season anyway, possibly with new characters and a different story. Stay tuned.

A dramatic series created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, The Third Man stars Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine. The story follows the individual journeys of a woman and a man who arrive on a mysterious island at different times. The six episodes are divided into two parts — Summer and Winter. The Summer trio of episodes focuses on Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders who are set on preserving their traditions at any cost. The Winter installments follow Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers. Her arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide the island’s fate.

