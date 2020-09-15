Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, The Third Man stars Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine. The story follows the individual journeys of a woman and a man who arrive on a mysterious island at different times. The six episodes are divided into two parts — Summer and Winter. The Summer trio of episodes focuses on Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders who are set on preserving their traditions at any cost. The Winter installments follow Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers. Her arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide the island’s fate.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Third Day averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 207,000 viewers. Find out how The Third Day stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Third Day appears to be a mini-series so a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew The Third Day for season two? It seems like this is a mini-series with a set ending. Still, if there’s enough interest, there could be a way to make a second season, perhaps with different characters or a new story. The U.S. ratings are very low so, unless it’s a hit in the U.K., I think this will be it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Third Day cancellation or renewal news.



