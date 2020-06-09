Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel in the United States and on BBC One in the U.K., the I May Destroy You TV show was created by its star, Michaela Coel. The series also stars Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Marouane Zotti, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter, and Samson Ajewole. The story is set in London and follows Arabella (Coel), a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. Arabella’s first book, Chronicles of a Fed-Up Millennial, was drawn from her Twitter posts and she’s desperately trying to come up with an idea as her deadline fast approaches. She decides to avoid her agent’s calls and goes out for a drink with a friend. Her drink is spiked with a date-rape drug, and she wakes up with gaps in her memory about what happened.



Season One Ratings

The first season of I May Destroy You averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 212,000 viewers. Find out how I May Destroy You stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of June 9, 2020, I May Destroy You has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew I May Destroy You for season two? It seems like this series will come to a natural conclusion by the 12th episode. Also, the ratings are quite low so, I don’t expect to see a second season renewal for this show. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on I May Destroy You cancellation or renewal news.



